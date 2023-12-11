Synopsis: Pockets of moisture and instability associated with the tail end of a frontal trough will continue to propagate across the area on a moderate to fresh trade wind flow, thus maintaining a heightened chance for shower activity over and around the islands at times during the next 24 hours.

Weather today: Partly cloudy skies, with brief cloudy spells and a 60 percent or moderate chance of brief passing showers.

Weather tonight: Fair to partly cloudy and cool conditions with a 40 percent or moderate chance of a brief passing overnight shower.

Winds: East-northeast at 22 to 33 km/h or 14 to 21 mph, reaching as high as 50 km/h or 31 mph mainly during showers, as well as over open waters and in elevated areas..

Seas: 1.8 to 2.8 metres or 6 to 9 feet, with northeasterly swells reaching 2.1 metres or 7 feet. Therefore, both small craft and high surf advisories remain firmly in place against hazardous sea conditions..

Sunset today: 5:43 pm.

