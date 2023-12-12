Synopsis: High pressure ridge will continue to maintain a generally stable atmosphere across the region. However, moderate to fresh winds produced by a tight pressure gradient carrying some moisture pockets could still trigger some brief showers across the islands.

Weather today: Partly sunny with a 50 percent or moderate chance of brief showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 50 percent or moderate chance of brief showers.

Winds: East-northeast at 24 to 37 km/h or 15 to 23 mph with gusts possibly peaking to 56 km/h or 35 mph..

Seas: 1.8 to 3.1 metres or 6 to 10 feet with swells peaking to 1.8 metres or 6 feet. A high surf and a small craft advisory remain in effect..

Sunset today: 5:44 pm.

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life