Synopsis: A steep pressure gradient will continue to produce windy conditions across the region. Moreover, pockets of moisture transported by the winds across the region will also maintain a high chance of showers across the islands.

Weather today: Occasionally cloudy with a 70 percent or high chance of brief passing showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 70 percent or high chance of brief passing showers.

Winds: East-northeast at 24 to 37 km/h or 15 to 23 mph with gusts possibly peaking to 59 km/h or 37 mph..

Seas: 2.1 to 3.9 meters or 7 to 13 feet with swells peaking to 2.1 meters or 7 feet. A small craft warning and a High surf advisory are in effect.

Sunset today: 5:44 pm.

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life