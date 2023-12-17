Synopsis: Pockets of low level moisture embedded within a moderate to fresh trade wind flow will continue to move across the area and maintain a moderate chance for shower activity over and around the islands occasionally during the next 24 hours.

Weather today: Partly cloudy skies, with brief cloudy spells and a 40 percent or moderate chance of brief passing morning showers.

Weather tonight: Fair to partly cloudy and cool conditions in general with a 20 percent or slight chance of a brief passing evening shower, becoming mostly fair thereafter.

Winds: East-northeast at 22 to 33 km/h or 12 to 21 mph, with lighter spells overnight..

Seas: 1.8 to 2.8 metres or 6 to 9 feet with north easterly swells reaching 2.1 metres or 7 feet. Therefore a high surf advisory remains in effect mainly for the north and eastern coastlines of the islands..

Sunset today: 5:46 pm.

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola