Synopsis: A ridge of high pressure, along with low moisture, will keep skies generally fair to partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers across the Leeward Islands and British Virgin Islands today and tonight. Meanwhile, seas remain hazardous and the high surf advisory is in effect.

Weather today: Fair to partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Mostly fair.

Winds: East-northeast at 10 to 19 km/h or 6 to 12 mph.

Seas: 1.8 to 2.7 metres or 6 to 9 feet with northerly swells of 2.1 metres or 7 feet. The high surf advisory remains in effect.

Sunset today: 5:47 pm.

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola