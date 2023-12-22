Synopsis: Moisture and instability associated with a weak low level trough will support brief cloudiness and showers across the British Virgin Islands today and tonight. Meanwhile the high surf advisory remains in effect.

Weather today: Cloudy spells with a 60 percent or a moderate chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or a moderate chance of showers.

Winds: Northeast at 6 to 15 km/h or 4 to 9 mph…

Seas: 1.5 to 2.1 metres or 5 to 7 feet with swells peaking to 1.8 metres or 6 feet. The high surf advisory is now in effect.

Sunset today: 5:48 pm.

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola