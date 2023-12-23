Synopsis: The presence of a relatively cool and stable airmass will continue to restrict any meaningful shower activity across the area during the next 24 hours.
Weather today: Mostly sunny skies in general.
Weather tonight: Fair to partly cloudy skies in general, with a 40 percent or moderate chance of brief showers mainly after midnight.
Winds: East-northeast at 7 to 19 km/h or 5 to 12 mph, becoming variable or calm at times..
Seas: 1.5 to 2.4 metres or 5 to 8 feet, with north easterly swells reaching 1.8 metres or 6 feet. Therefore a high surf advisory remains in effect mainly for the north and eastern coastlines of the islands..
Sunset today: 5:49 pm.
For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola
