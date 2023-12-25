Synopsis: Relatively dry and stable conditions continue across the Leeward Islands and British Virgin Islands. This will restrict cloudiness and showers. Meanwhile, the high surf advisory remains in effect.

Weather today: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent or a slight chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent or a slight chance of showers.

Winds: Northeast at 9 to 22 km/h or 9 to 14 mph.

Seas: 1.5 to 2.1 metres or 5 to 7 feet with swells of 1.5 metres or 5 feet. The high surf advisory remains in effect.

Sunset today: 5:50 pm.

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola