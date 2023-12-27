Synopsis: As a relatively stable and cool airmass persists across the area, it will continue to restrict shower activity over and around the islands during the next 24 hours.

Weather today: Partly sunny skies in general with a 20 percent or slight chance of a brief shower.

Weather tonight: Mostly fair and chilly conditions.

Winds: Northeast at 6 to 13 km/h or 3 to 8 mph, becoming calm at times..

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 metres or 4 to 6 feet

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola