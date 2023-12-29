Synopsis: The presence of a very dry, stable and cool airmass will continue to restrict shower activity across the area during the next 24 hours.

Weather today: Mostly sunny skies.

Weather tonight: Mostly clear and chilly conditions.

Winds: East-northeast at 7 to 19 km/h or 5 to 12 mph, becoming variable or calm at times..

Seas: 1 to 1.5 metres or 3 to 5 feet

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola