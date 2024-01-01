Synopsis: Available moisture winthin a moderate windflow will generate variably cloudy periods over the BVI’s today. By tonight, the return of a drier atmosphere will result in a reduction in the chance of showers

Weather today: Partly cloudy to sometimes cloudy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of brief afternoon showers

Weather tonight: Fair to Partly cloudy with a 20 percent or slight chance of a brief shower

Winds: East-northeast at 13 to 25 km/h or 8 to 16 mph with lighter spells overnight.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 meters or 4 to 6 feet.

Sunset today: 5:54 pm.

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola