Synopsis: Available moisture winthin a moderate windflow will generate variably cloudy periods over the BVI’s today. By tonight, the return of a drier atmosphere will result in a reduction in the chance of showers
Weather today: Partly cloudy to sometimes cloudy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of brief afternoon showers
Weather tonight: Fair to Partly cloudy with a 20 percent or slight chance of a brief shower
Winds: East-northeast at 13 to 25 km/h or 8 to 16 mph with lighter spells overnight.
Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 meters or 4 to 6 feet.
Sunset today: 5:54 pm.
For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola
Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life