Synopsis: The presence of a relatively stable airmass will continue to provide generally settled weather conditions across the area during the next 24 hours.

Weather today: Partly sunny skies in general with only a 20 percent or slight chance of a brief shower.

Weather tonight: Fair to partly cloudy and cool conditions with a 20 percent or slight chance of a brief shower.

Winds: East-southeast at 15 to 26 km/h or 9 to 16 mph, with lighter spells overnight..

Seas: 1 to 1.8 metres or 3 to 6 feet..

Sunset today: 5:54 pm.

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola