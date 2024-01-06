Synopsis: Relatively dry and stable conditions continue across the Leeward Islands and British Virgin Islands.

Weather today: Partly sunny with a 30 percent or a low chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Mostly fair.

Winds: East at 12 to 22 km/h or 7 to 14 mph.

Seas: 1.5 to 2.1 metres or 5 to 7 feet with northerly swells of 1.8 metres or 6 feet. The high surf advisory remains in effect..

Sunset today: 5:57 pm

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life