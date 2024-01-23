Synopsis: Shallow cloud patches within the trade wind flow will continue to traverse the area as a high pressure dominates the region. Therefore, mainly brief passing shower activity is expected to continue across the area. Breezy conditions will maintain choppy seas.

Weather today: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent or slight chance of brief passing showers

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of brief passing showers

Winds: East-northeast at 23 to 40 km/h or 14 to 25 mph and gusting to 56 km/h or 35 mph..

Seas: 2.1 to 3.4 metres (7 to 11 feet), occasionally or locally reaching near 4.5 metres (15 feet). Swell period: 9 to 13 seconds.

Sunset today: 6:07 pm.

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life