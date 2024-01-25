Synopsis: Lingering moisture and instability associated with the tail end of a frontal trough will maintain a heightened chance for shower activity across the area today, with gradual improvements going into tonight. Meanwhile relatively strong winds will maintain hazardous sea conditions across the area during that time.

Weather today: Partly cloudy to cloudy and breezy conditions with a 70 percent or high chance of showers mainly during the morning,, with gradual improvements going into the afternoon.

Weather tonight: Fair to partly cloudy and breezy conditions with a 40 percent or moderate chance of brief passing overnight showers.

Winds: East-northeast at 26 to 37 km/h or 16 to 23 mph, reaching as high as 52 km/h or 32 mph during showers, as well as over open waters and in elevated areas..

Seas: 2.4 to 3.7 metres (8 to 12 feet), occasionally or locally reaching near 5.0 metres (16 feet).

Sunset today: 6:08 pm.

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life