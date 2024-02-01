Synopsis: The presence of the tail end of a frontal trough, coupled with light southerly winds, daytime heating and available low level moisture could create an environment conducive to shower activity across the area occasionally during the next 24 hours.

Weather today: Partly sunny skies, with brief cloudy spells and periods of localized showers developing.

Weather tonight: Fair to partly cloudy skies, with periods of increased cloudiness and a 60 percent or moderate chance of brief overnight showers.

Winds: South at 6 to 15 km/h or 3 to 9 mph, becoming variable or calm at times..

Seas: Consist of northerly swells reaching 1.5 to 2.1 metres or 5 to 7 feet. Therefore a high surf advisory is in effect..

Sunset today: 6:12 pm.

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life