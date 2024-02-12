Synopsis: Available moisture embedded within a moderate breeze will maintain a moderate chance of passing showers over the Leeward and BVI today and tonight

Weather today: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent or moderate chance of brief showers

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of brief showers

Winds: East-northeast at 16 to 29 km/h or 10 to 18 mph.

Seas: 2.1 to 3.0 meters (7 to 10 feet), occasionally or locally reaching near 4.5 meters (15 feet). Swell period: 13 to 15 seconds..

Sunset today: 6:18 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Lenard Josiah-Forecaster

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life