Synopsis: A generally settled atmosphere as a result of the Atlantic high pressure system coupled with relatively low moisture levels, will continue to restrict significant shower activity during the next 24 hours.

Weather today: Mostly sunny with a 10 percent or a slight chance of passing showers.

Weather tonight: Mostly fair and cool conditions.

Winds: East-southeast at 9 to 24 km/h or 6 to 15 mph.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 metres or 4 to 6 feet.

Sunset today: 6:19 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:46 am.

