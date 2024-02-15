Synopsis: A relatively dry and stable airmass will continue to linger and restrict shower activity across the area during the next 24 hours.

Weather today: Mostly sunny skies with a 10 percent or slight chance of an isolated shower.

Weather tonight: Mostly fair and cool conditions.

Winds: East-southeast at 7 to 19 km/h or 5 to 12 mph becoming lighter and variable or even calm at times..

Seas: Less than 1.5 metres or 5 feet..

Sunset today: 6:19 pm.

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola