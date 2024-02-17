Synopsis: Relative dry and stable conditions persist across the Leeward Islands and British Virgin Islands, while restricting cloudiness and showers.

Weather today: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent or a slight chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent or a slight chance of showers.

Winds: East-southeast at 7 to 19 km/h or 5 to 12 mph.

Seas: Mainly long period swells reaching 1.8 to 2.4 metres or 6 to 8 feet. The high surf warning is in effect.

Sunset today: 6:20 pm.

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola