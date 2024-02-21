Synopsis: Some moisture and instability associated with a weak trough in the vicinity of the Northeast Caribbean will heighten the chances of showers today across the islands. Possible rainfall total for the forecast period is 6 to 13 mm or 0.25 to 0.50 inch.

Weather today: Mostly cloudy with a 70 percent or high chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Mostly cloudy with a 70 percent or high chance of showers.

Winds: Southeast at 7 to 19 km/h or 5 to 12 mph today, then becoming lighter and variable tonight..

Seas: 1 to 1.5 metres or 3 to 5 feet.

Sunset today: 6:22 pm.

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola