Synopsis: Some moisture and instability associated with a weak trough in the vicinity of the Northeast Caribbean will heighten the chances of showers today across the islands. Possible rainfall total for the forecast period is 6 to 13 mm or 0.25 to 0.50 inch.
Weather today: Mostly cloudy with a 70 percent or high chance of showers.
Weather tonight: Mostly cloudy with a 70 percent or high chance of showers.
Winds: Southeast at 7 to 19 km/h or 5 to 12 mph today, then becoming lighter and variable tonight..
Seas: 1 to 1.5 metres or 3 to 5 feet.
Sunset today: 6:22 pm.
For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola
Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life