Synopsis: Weak instability and available moisture will generate periods of cloudiness and showers across the British Virgin islands.

Weather today: Partly cloudy skies with a 60 percent or moderate chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy skies with a 20 percent or slight chance of showers.

Winds: Northwest to northeast at 13 to 28 km/h or 8 to 17 mph.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 meters or 4 to 6 feet.

Sunset today: 6:22 pm.

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola