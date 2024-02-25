Synopsis: Weak moisture and instability associated the presence of a weak trough, along with shallow low level patches could lead to a moderate chance for shower activity across the area occasionally during the next 24 hours.

Weather today: Partly sunny skies in general with brief cloudy spells and a 60 percent or moderate chance of brief localized showers.

Weather tonight: Fair to partly cloudy skies, with brief cloudy spells and a 60 percent or moderate chance of brief overnight showers.

Winds: East at 7 to 19 km/h or 5 to 12 mph becoming variable or calm overnight..

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 metres or 4 to 6 feet..

Sunset today: 6:23 pm.

