Synopsis: Weak moisture and instability associated the presence of a weak trough, along with shallow low level patches could lead to a moderate chance for shower activity across the area occasionally during the next 24 hours.
Weather today: Partly sunny skies in general with brief cloudy spells and a 60 percent or moderate chance of brief localized showers.
Weather tonight: Fair to partly cloudy skies, with brief cloudy spells and a 60 percent or moderate chance of brief overnight showers.
Winds: East at 7 to 19 km/h or 5 to 12 mph becoming variable or calm overnight..
Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 metres or 4 to 6 feet..
Sunset today: 6:23 pm.
