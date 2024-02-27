Synopsis: Shallow low level patches embedded within a moderate trade wind flow will continue to move across the area and maintain a moderate chance for shower activity across portions of the Leeward Islands occasionally during the next 24 hours. Meanwhile moisture and instability associated with the presence of a frontal trough will further heighten the chances for shower activity across the northern Leewards and BVI during that time.

Weather today: Partly cloudy to cloudy and hazy conditions with a 70 percent or high chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy to cloudy and hazy conditions with a 70 percent or high chance of overnight showers.

Winds: East-northeast at 15 to 30 km/h or 9 to 18 mph with lighter spells overnight..

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 metres or 4 to 6 feet..

Sunset today: 6:24 pm