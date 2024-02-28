Synopsis: The presence of a stationary front just north of British Virgin Islands is likely to generate showers and possibly thunderstorms over the island.

Weather today: Partly cloudy skies with a 40 percent or moderate chance of thunderstorms

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy skies with a 20 percent or slight chance of brief showers.

Winds: East-northeast at 16 to 29 km/h or 10 to 18 mph.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 meters or 4 to 6 feet.

Sunset today: 6:24 pm.

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola