Synopsis: Relative dry and stable atmospheric conditions will restrict cloud growth and rainfall development across the area.

Weather today: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent or slight chance of brief showers

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent or slight chance of brief showers

Winds: East 10 to 23 km/h or 6 to 14 mph.

Seas: 1.5 to 2.4 metres or 5 to 8 feet with northerly swells reaching 1.5 to 2.1 metres or 5 to 7 feet.

Sunset today: 6:26 pm.

