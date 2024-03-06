Synopsis: Relatively dry and stable conditions continue across the Leeward Islands and British Virgin Islands, while keeping the chances for cloudiness and showers low for the islands.

Weather today: Partly cloudy with a 30 percent or a low chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 30 percent or a low chance of showers.

Winds: East to southeast at 15 to 28 km/h or 9 to 17 mph.

Seas: 1.8 to 2.4 metres or 6 to 8 feet with northeasterly swells reaching 2.1 metres or 7 feet.

Sunset today: 6:26 pm

Here are the links for our BVIDDM EMERGENCY APP https://apps.apple.com/…/bviddm-emergency-app/id6449369372