Synopsis: Relatively dry and stable atmospheric conditions supported by a surface high pressure will restrict cloud growth and rainfall development across the area.

Weather today: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent or slight chance of brief showers

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent or slight chance of brief showers

Winds: East 10 to 23 km/h or 6 to 14 mph.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 metres or 4 to 6 feet.

Sunset today: 6:28 pm.

