Synopsis: A generally settled atmosphere as a result of the Atlantic high pressure system coupled with relatively low moisture levels, will continue to restrict shower activity during the next 24 hours.

Weather today: Mostly sunny with a 10 percent or a slight chance of passing showers.

Weather tonight: Fair and cool conditions.

Winds: East-northeast at 9 to 28 km/h or 6 to 17 mph.

Seas: 1.5 to 2.4 meters or 5 to 8 feet. HIGH SURF ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT UNTIL THURSDAY



Sunset today: 6:28 pm

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola