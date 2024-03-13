Synopsis: Shallow low level patches embedded within a moderate trade wind flow could lead to a moderate chance for shower activity across the area occasionally during the next 24 hours.

Weather today: Partly sunny skies in general with a 20 percent or slight chance of a brief isolated shower.

Weather tonight: Fair to partly cloudy skies, with brief cloudy spells and a 40 percent or moderate chance of brief passing showers mainly after midnight.

Winds: East-northeast at 15 to 26 km/h or 9 to 16 mph with lighter spells overnight..

Seas: 1.8 to 2.4 metres or 6 to 8 feet with swells reaching 2.1 metres or 7 feet.

Sunset today: 6:28 pm.

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola