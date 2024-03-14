Synopsis: Pockets of low level moisture embedded within a moderate to fresh trade wind flow, along with the presence of a weak low level trough could lead to a moderate chance for shower activity across the area during the next 24 hours.

Weather today: Partly cloudy skies with brief cloudy spells and a 60 percent or moderate chance of brief passing showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with a 60 percent or moderate chance of brief passing showers.

Winds: East at 15 to 30 km/h or 9 to 18 mph..

Seas: 1.8 to 2.8 metres or 6 to 9 feet with swells reaching 2.1 metres or 7 feet..

Sunset today: 6:28 pm.

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola