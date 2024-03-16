Synopsis: A relatively dry and stable airmass will restrict shower activity across the area today. However by tonight, shallow low level patches embedded within a moderate to fresh trade wind flow could lead to a moderate chance for shower activity over and around the islands during that time.

Weather today: Partly sunny skies in general with a 20 percent or slight chance of a brief shower.

Weather tonight: Fair to partly cloudy skies, with brief cloudy spells and a 40 percent or moderate chance of brief passing overnight showers.

Winds: East at 15 to 30 km/h or 9 to 18 mph..

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 metres or 4 to 6 feet..

Sunset today: 6:29 pm.

