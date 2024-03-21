Synopsis: Relatively stable conditions are likely to continue as a combination of low moisture levels and a ridge pattern act to supress significant shower activity. However shallow pockets of moisture on the wind flow may generate periods of cloudiness and brief, light passing showers.
Weather today: Partly clooudy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of brief afternoon showers.
Weather tonight: Fair to partly cloudy with a 20 percent or slight chance of showers
Winds: East at 9 to 24 km/h or 6 to 15 mph.
Seas: 0.9 to 1.5 meters or 3 to 5 feet.
For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola
