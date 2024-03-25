Synopsis: Moisture and instability ahead of an approaching frontal trough, along with a warm, moist and light southeasterly wind flow will maintain a heightened chance for shower activity across the area during the next 24 hours.

Weather today: Partly cloudy skies, with brief cloudy spells and a 70 percent or high chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy skies, with brief cloudy spells and a 70 percent or high chance of showers.

Winds: Southeast at 7 to 22 km/h or 5 to 14 mph, becoming variable or calm overnight..

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 metres or 4 to 6 feet..

Sunset today: 6:31 p

