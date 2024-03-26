close
WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Latest NewsWeather
March 26, 202410Views

Synopsis: A very moist and unstable atmosphere associated with the presence of a frontal trough, coupled with light southerly winds and daytime heating will maintain an elevated chance for shower activity across the area during the next 24 hours. Meanwhile a gradual reduction in cloudiness and shower activity can be expected across the BVI as the frontal trough moves further away from this area.

Weather today: Partly cloudy skies with a 40 percent or moderate chance of a brief passing shower.

Weather tonight: Fair to partly cloudy skies in general with a 20 percent or slight chance of a brief shower.

Winds: Southwest at 7 to 19 km/h or 5 to 12 mph becoming variable or calm at times..

Seas: 1 to 1.5 metres or 3 to 5 feet..

Sunset today:  6:31 pm.

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola
Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life