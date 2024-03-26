Synopsis: A very moist and unstable atmosphere associated with the presence of a frontal trough, coupled with light southerly winds and daytime heating will maintain an elevated chance for shower activity across the area during the next 24 hours. Meanwhile a gradual reduction in cloudiness and shower activity can be expected across the BVI as the frontal trough moves further away from this area.

Weather today: Partly cloudy skies with a 40 percent or moderate chance of a brief passing shower.

Weather tonight: Fair to partly cloudy skies in general with a 20 percent or slight chance of a brief shower.

Winds: Southwest at 7 to 19 km/h or 5 to 12 mph becoming variable or calm at times..

Seas: 1 to 1.5 metres or 3 to 5 feet..

Sunset today: 6:31 pm.

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola