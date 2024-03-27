Synopsis: Relatively stable conditions are likely as low moisture levels act to restrict shower activity.



Weather today: Partly cloudy skies with a 20 percent or slight chance of brief showers

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy skies with a 20 percent or slight chance of showers.

Winds: North-northwest at 9 to 28 kmh or 6 to 17 mph.

Seas: 1.5 to 2.8 meters or 5 to 9 feet with northerly swells of 1.5 to 2.1 meters or 5 to 7 feet. Therefore a High Surf Advisory is in effect.



Sunset today: 6:31 pm.

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola