Synopsis: Despite the presence of a weak trough, low moisture levels in the atmosphere will continue to restrict shower activity across the area during the next 24 hours.

Weather today: Partly sunny skies in general with a 20 percent or slight chance of a brief morning shower.

Weather tonight: Fair to partly cloudy and cool conditions.

Winds: Northwest at 7 to 19 km/h or 5 to 12 mph, becoming variable or calm at times..

Seas: 1.5 to 2.4 metres or 5 to 8 feet with swells reaching 1.8 metres or 6 feet..

Sunset today: 6:31 pm

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola