Synopsis: Dry and stable atmospheric conditions will restrict cloud growth and rainfall development across the area.

Weather today: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent or slight chance of brief showers

Weather tonight: Mostly fair.

Winds: West to Northwest 10 to 23 km/h or 6 to 14 mph.

Seas: 1.2 to 2.1 metres or 4 to 7 feet.

Sunset today: 6:32 pm.

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life