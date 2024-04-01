Synopsis: A relatively stable airmass will continue to persist and restrict any meaningful shower activity across the area during the next 24 hours. Meanwhile across the BVI, shallow low level patches embedded within the windflow could lead to a moderate chance for shower activity during that time.

Weather today: Partly sunny skies in general with a 40 percent or moderate chance of brief passing showers.

Weather tonight: Fair to partly cloudy skies with a 40 percent or moderate chance of brief overnight showers.

Winds: East-northeast at 15 to 26 km/h or 9 to 16 mph with lighter spells overnight..

Seas: 1.8 to 2.4 metres or 6 to 8 feet with swells reaching 1.8 metres or 6 feet..

Sunset today: 6:32 pm.

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola