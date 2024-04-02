Synopsis: A relatively dry and stable atmosphere continues to restrict shower activity. However, pockets of low level moisture on the windflow may generate periods of cloudiness and showers.

Weather today: Partly cloudy skies with a 40 percent or moderate chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy skies with a 40 percent or moderate chance of showers.

Winds: East at 15 to 33 kmh or 9 to 21 mph.

Seas: 1.2 to 2.1 meters or 4 to 7 feet.

Sunset today: 6:33 pm.

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola