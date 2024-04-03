Synopsis: As a relatively stable airmass continues to linger across the area, shower activity will remain minimal over and around the islands during the next 24 hours.

Weather today: Partly sunny skies in general with a 20 percent or slight chance of a brief shower.

Weather tonight: Fair to partly cloudy skies in general.

Winds: East at 15 to 26 km/h or 9 to 16 mph with lighter spells overnight..

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 metres or 4 to 6 feet..

Sunset today: 6:33 pm.

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola