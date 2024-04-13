Synopsis: A tight pressure gradient will continue to support windy conditions across the Leeward Islands and British Virgin Islands. As a result shallow cloud patches and pockets of moisture will move across the islands to generate brief passing showers. By tonight, an increase in moisture will further enhance cloudiness and showers.

Weather today: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or a moderate chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Cloudy with a 70 percent or a high chance of showers.

Winds: East at 19 to 35 km/h or 12 to 22 mph with possible gusts as high as 52 km/h or 35 mph.

Seas: 1.8 to 2.7 metres or 6 to 9 feet..

Sunset today: 6:35 pm.

Here are the links for our BVIDDM EMERGENCY APP