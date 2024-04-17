Synopsis: : Lingering instability and moisture associated with a trough in the vicinity of the Islands could trigger periods of unsettled weather conditions across the islands over the next 24 hours.

Weather today: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or a moderate chance of passing showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 60 percent or a moderate chance of brief showers.

Winds: East-southeast at 11 to 22 km/h or 7 to 14 mph becoming variable or calm at times.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 metres or 4 to 6 feet.

Sunset today: 6:36 pm.

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola