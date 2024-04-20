Synopsis: Moisture and instability associated with a surface trough will maintain unsettled conditions across the islands.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of showers.

Weather tomorrow: Mostly cloudy with a 70 percent or high chance of showers.

Winds: East-northeast at 13 to 28 km/h or 8 to 17 mph.

Seas: 1 to 1.5 meters or 3 to 5 feet.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:58 am.

