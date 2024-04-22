Synopsis: The Atlantic high pressure system will be dominant across the area over the next 24 hours. During this time, shallow patches of low level clouds will continue to move across the islands. Additionally, Saharan dust will continue to drift across the islands in varying concentrations over the next 24 hours.

Weather today: Mostly cloudy with an 80 percent or a very high chance of passing showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or a moderate chance of brief showers.

Winds: East at 9 to 24 km/h or 6 to 15 mph.

Seas: 1 to 1.5 metres or 3 to 5 feet.

https://apps.apple.com/…/bviddm-emergency-app/id6449369372