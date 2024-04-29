Synopsis: Instability due to the presence of a trough and available low level moisture will result in periods of unsettled weather conditions over the next 24 hours.

Weather today: Mostly cloudy with periods of passing showers.

Weather tonight: Mostly cloudy with periods of passing showers.

Winds: East-northeast at 9 to 26 km/h or 6 to 16 mph.

Seas: 1.8 to 2.7 metres or 6 to 9 feet with northerly swells up to 2.1 metres or 7 feet. A high surf advisory goes into effect this afternoon for northern facing coastlines..

Sunset today: 6:40 pm.

