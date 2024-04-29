Synopsis: Instability due to the presence of a trough and available low level moisture will result in periods of unsettled weather conditions over the next 24 hours.
Weather today: Mostly cloudy with periods of passing showers.
Weather tonight: Mostly cloudy with periods of passing showers.
Winds: East-northeast at 9 to 26 km/h or 6 to 16 mph.
Seas: 1.8 to 2.7 metres or 6 to 9 feet with northerly swells up to 2.1 metres or 7 feet. A high surf advisory goes into effect this afternoon for northern facing coastlines..
Sunset today: 6:40 pm.
Here are the links for our BVIDDM EMERGENCY APP
Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision which may result in the loss of finances, property or life