Synopsis: Moisture and instability associated with the presence of a frontal trough, along with available low loevel patches moving across the area on a moderate trade wind flow will maintain a heightened chance for shower activity over and around the islands during the next 24 hours.

Weather today: Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with a 70 percent or high chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy skies, with brief cloudy spells and a 60 percent or moderate chance of brief passing showers.

Winds: East-northeast at 15 to 28 km/h or 9 to 17 mph, with lighter spells overnight..

Seas: 1.8 to 2.8 metres or 6 to 9 feet, with swells reaching 2.1 metres or 7 feet..

Sunset today: 6:40 pm.

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola