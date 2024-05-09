WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS….

Synopsis: Despite moisture levels being marginal in the atmosphere across the area, lingering instability associated with a weak trough coupled with light winds and daytime heating could still trigger periods of localized shower activity over and around the islands at times during the next 24 hours.

Weather today: Partly sunny skies in general, with periods of increased cloudiness and a 60 percent or moderate chance of localized showers developing.

Weather tonight: Fair to partly cloudy skies in general with a 40 percent or moderate chance of brief overnight showers.

Winds: East-southeast at 7 to 19 km/h or 5 to 12 mph, becoming lighter and variable at times..

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 meters or 4 to 6 feet, with swells reaching 1.5 meters or 5 feet..

Sunset today: 6:43 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Bernell Simon-Forecaster

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life