Synopsis: A weak ridge will continue to keep settled conditions over the BVI until later this afternoon when moisture and instability associated with the northern end of a weak trough moves over these islands. Meanwhile, northerly swells will cause unsafe marine conditions mainly to the northern coastal areas of these islands

Weather today: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of brief late afternoon showers

Weather tonight: Cloudy spells with brief overnight showers and 40 percent or moderate chance of thunderstorms

Winds: East-southeast 17 to 30 km/h or 10 to 18 mph.

Seas: 1.5 to 2.1 meters or 5 to 7 feet with northerly swells of 1.5 meters or 5 feet. A high surf advisory is in effect.

Sunset today: 5:52 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Lenard Josiah-Forecaster

