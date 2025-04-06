Home Uncategorized WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS
WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

by Andrew Jackson
Synopsis: Generally settled atmospheric conditions will prevail across the area over the next 24 hours, during which, pockets of low level moisture embedded in the wind flow could trigger periods of brief showers.

Weather today: Mostly sunny with a 10 percent or a slight chance of passing showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or a moderate chance of passing showers.

Winds: East-northeast at 15 to 33 km/h or 9 to 21 mph.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 metres or 4 to 6 feet.

Sunset today: 6:33 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:07 am.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services
Jaleel Jacobs-Forecaster

For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link: http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola
Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information the Department shares is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property, or life.

