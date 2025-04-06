Synopsis: Generally settled atmospheric conditions will prevail across the area over the next 24 hours, during which, pockets of low level moisture embedded in the wind flow could trigger periods of brief showers.

Weather today: Mostly sunny with a 10 percent or a slight chance of passing showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or a moderate chance of passing showers.

Winds: East-northeast at 15 to 33 km/h or 9 to 21 mph.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 metres or 4 to 6 feet.

Sunset today: 6:33 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:07 am.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Jaleel Jacobs-Forecaster